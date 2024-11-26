Assam: CM calls on Governor, discusses development initiatives of government

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy visit to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The Chief Minister and the Governor discussed development issues. Moreover, the Chief Minister also apprised the Governor of schemes that the government is taking for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state. He also informed the governor of all the development works being carried out by the government in the state, stated a press release.

