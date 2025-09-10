Assam CM directs PWD to close and repair all open footpaths and manholes in Guwahati

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) and directed it to prioritize closing the manholes, repair all open footpaths and refurbish the roads in Guwahati city before the ensuing the Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also asked the department to prepare a standard operating protocols (SoP) to ensure that after removing garbage during drain cleaning, workers replace the covers properly and close the opening. He stressed that the department must treat this work with utmost importance.

Moreover, he directed the department to make the under-construction flyover stretch from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri convenient for the public before the Durga Puja festival. The Chief Minister further asked the department to immediately repair key roads in Guwahati, as well as in Cachar and Sribhumi districts before the Durga Puja. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. K. K. Dwivedi, GMC Commissioner M. S. Lakshmipriya, PWD Commissioner and Special Secretary Paban Terang, Special Secretary Bibhuti Saikia, Chief Engineer (Roads) Sanjib Shyam, and other senior officials, a press release said.

