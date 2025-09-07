Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Help to Disabled Youth of Ghagra, Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has come forward to support a differently-abled youth from Ghagra, Tezpur, by taking full responsibility for the transplantation of an artificial leg. The incident took place while the Chief Minister was returning from two programmes at Durung and Singarijan tea estates near Tezpur recently. A tribal youth approached him near the helipad, narrated his struggles, and sought urgent help.

Moved by his condition, the Chief Minister assured him immediate support. Apart from arranging for the artificial leg, Dr. Sarma also provided Rs 25,000 for the treatment of kidney stones. Expressing his gratitude, the young man said he was overwhelmed by the Chief Minister’s prompt and compassionate response, which gave him fresh hope for the future.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 50 lakh for BSF martyr’s family