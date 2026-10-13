Assam CM Expresses Confidence in Fast-Track Court Delivering Justice in Zubeen Garg Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed hope that the fast-track court hearing the death case of singer Zubeen Garg would deliver justice, citing the continued progress of the proceedings.

Responding to questions about protests by Garima Saikia Garg and the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, Sarma said the government could not comment on matters pending before the Gauhati High Court or the Supreme Court.

However, referring to the proceedings in the fast-track court, the Chief Minister voiced confidence in the judicial process and said the case was being taken up regularly.

"We are hopeful that we will get good justice from the fast-track court," Sarma said.

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