‘Truth Will Always Prevail’: Garima Saikia Garg Reacts After SC Hearing on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea

Guwahati: Today, Garima Saikia Garg, said that “truth will always prevail” after the Supreme Court, heard the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the case related to the music icon’s death in Singapore.

The Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of November.

Reacting to the development, Garima said in a Facebook post, “This is the blessings of God and the power of the Assamese people together. Truth will always prevail!”

She added that her “faith in the justice system of our country has become stronger today” and thanked everyone for their continued support.

Garg’s sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, also reacted to the development on Facebook. “Thank you Almighty,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Mahanta is currently lodged in Baksa jail along with five other accused in the case. He was arrested in October 2025, a month after Garg died in Singapore in September 2025.

During Monday’s hearing, the Assam government informed the Supreme Court about the progress of the trial and said that the examination of witnesses was underway. The state told the court that statements of 94 of the 394 witnesses had been recorded as of 14th August .

The government further said that several key witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined and that their statements were expected to be recorded shortly.