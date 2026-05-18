Guwahati

Assam CM feels proud as PM Modi carries Aronai on global stage

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed pride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing an Aronai, a traditional handwoven scarf symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s Bodo community, during his visit to the Netherlands.
PM Modi
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GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed pride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing an Aronai, a traditional handwoven scarf symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s Bodo community, during his visit to the Netherlands.

In a post on X, Sarma said “Aronai reflects the pride and rich handloom heritage of Assam’s Bodo community. Proud to see Adarniya @narendramodi Ji carrying it with grace on the global stage in the Netherlands.”

The Chief Minister also thanked Modi for ushering in what he described as a new era of peace and prosperity across the Bodoland region.

“Grateful to our beloved PM for ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity across Bodoland,” shared Sarma on his post. (Agencies)

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aronai
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