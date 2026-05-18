Assam CM feels proud as PM Modi carries Aronai on global stage

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed pride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing an Aronai, a traditional handwoven scarf symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s Bodo community, during his visit to the Netherlands.

In a post on X, Sarma said “Aronai reflects the pride and rich handloom heritage of Assam’s Bodo community. Proud to see Adarniya @narendramodi Ji carrying it with grace on the global stage in the Netherlands.”

The Chief Minister also thanked Modi for ushering in what he described as a new era of peace and prosperity across the Bodoland region.

“Grateful to our beloved PM for ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity across Bodoland,” shared Sarma on his post. (Agencies)

Also Read: PM Modi lauds memorable celebration of traditions; Bihu beats echo in Netherlands