PM Modi lauds memorable celebration of traditions; Bihu beats echo in Netherlands

Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India’s rich cultural heritage which was on display during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands.

“A glimpse of the culture of Assam added a special vibrancy to the community programme in the Netherlands. A wonderful example of Assam’s cultural spirit on the global stage,” PM wrote in another post appreciating the representation of Indian culture in the Netherlands.

The vibrant rhythms of Bihu echoed across the Netherlands, showcasing the growing global admiration for India’s cultural heritage and Assam’s rich traditions. The celebration highlighted how Assamese culture is finding resonance far beyond national borders, strengthening India’s cultural presence on the world stage.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such moments reflect the expanding influence of “Brand Bharat” under the leadership of Narendra Modi. “This is why Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji remains the biggest ambassador of Brand Bharat and Assam. Wherever he goes, a part of India finds global resonance. #AForAssam is now a reality far beyond India’s borders,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Bihu performance in the Netherlands drew appreciation from members of the Indian diaspora and local audiences alike, symbolising the increasing international recognition of Assam’s vibrant cultural identity. The event also underlined the role of cultural exchanges in connecting communities and promoting India’s diverse traditions globally.

PM Modi also appreciated enthusiastic Indian diaspora members who had gathered in a huge number at a community programme on Saturday.

“Deeply touched by the immense enthusiasm and affection of the Indian community at the community programme in The Hague. Their energy and connection with India are deeply special,” PM Modi wrote appreciating the attendees and their enthusiasm. (IANS)

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