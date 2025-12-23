Assam CM hands over appointment letters to 3,420 candidates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 3,420 candidates for technical and non-technical posts in Assam's health sector at a function held in Guwahati on Monday, aiming to strengthen the state's healthcare workforce.

The appointments included candidates under the Directorates of Medical Education and Research, Health Services, Health Services (Family Welfare) and AYUSH, taking the total number of government jobs provided during the present government's tenure to 1,45,449. Addressing the gathering, Dr Sarma said the government was moving towards its next target of two lakh jobs and announced timelines for upcoming Grade III and Grade IV appointments.

The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed employees to serve with compassion and responsibility, stressing that their work directly impacts human lives. He highlighted ongoing healthcare initiatives, including the establishment of medical colleges and improvements in public hospitals, and emphasized the need for safe and dignified healthcare for the poor and underprivileged.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and other dignitaries attended the programme.

