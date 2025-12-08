Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 672 New Recruits

The recruits will be dispersed through different urban bodies, municipal boards, and development authorities for enhancing administrative efficiency, urban planning, and mechanisms of public services. The Chief Minister mentioned that fresh manpower will accelerate the implementation of key urban infrastructure projects, waste management initiatives, and city-level development schemes across Assam.

With these new appointments, the total number of state government jobs provided by the present government has gone up to 1,41,866, which indicates the state's continued emphasis on transparent recruitment and generation of employment.

Officials in the Housing & Urban Affairs Department said that the recruitment drive will significantly augment the capacity of urban institutions, enabling the faster execution of developmental programmes under state and central missions.