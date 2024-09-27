Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters to 300 Candidates

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 300 candidates at a function held at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium.

Among those receiving letters were 81 assistant engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical) in the Public Health Engineering Department, 100 urban technical officers, and 101 financial management officers in the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, along with 12 senior scientist officers and 6 junior officers in the Directorate of Forensic Science. With these new appointments, the total number of recruits under the present state government has soared to 1,24,645.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma reflected on a promise made during the BJP’s election campaign—to provide 1 lakh government jobs if elected. Not only has the state government fulfilled this promise, but they have surpassed it, recruiting an additional 24,645 candidates, he added. The Chief Minister attributed the surge in recruitment to an increase in the state’s capital expenditure, which has created opportunities for engineers to contribute to key projects. One such initiative is the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which aims to deliver safe drinking water to every village and household through piped water. Mentioning the soon-to-be-completed Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge as an example of Assam’s growing infrastructure portfolio, he highlighted that while infrastructure is important, maintaining it and keeping it operational is a much bigger challenge. The Chief Minister also spoke about the on-going semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, urging Assam’s youth to seize the opportunities it would bring.

The event was attended by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, etc., Ashok Singhal, Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Department Pabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary of Public Works Engineering Department Kailash Karthik, and other officials of the Assam Government, stated a press release.

