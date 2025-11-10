Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes appointment letters to 5,550 teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 5,550 TET-qualified candidates for Lower Primary and Upper Primary teacher posts at a ceremony held at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara. Of the total, 3,800 candidates were appointed as Lower Primary teachers and 1,750 as Upper Primary teachers.

During the event, the Chief Minister also launched the distribution of 8,799 tablets to teachers under the Teacher Resource Package and 4,280 tablets to students under the Arohan Scheme. Dr. Sarma stated that his government had fulfilled its promise of providing one lakh government jobs, having made 1,26,793 appointments so far across departments.

He emphasized that the recruitment process was fully transparent and merit-based, with no court cases or controversies reported. Highlighting Assam’s growing industrial projects, including the Namrup Fertilizer Plant, Numaligarh Bio-refinery, and the Jagiroad Semiconductor Unit, he said these developments would create demand for skilled manpower supported by a strong education system.

The event was also attended by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu along with other dignitaries.

