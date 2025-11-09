CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to launch distribution of subsidized lentils, sugar, salt in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is set to launch a new welfare initiative aimed at strengthening food security for families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the programme on November 10, which will provide lentils, sugar and salt at subsidized rates to ration card-holding families already receiving free rice.

Under this initiative, each eligible household will be able to purchase Masoor Dal at Rs 69 per kg, sugar at Rs 38 per kg and salt at Rs 10 per kg every month. The subsidized items will be distributed through Fair Price Shops (FPS) using the e-POS system during the "Anna Seva Din" period, observed from the 1st to the 10th of each month. For the month of November, the distribution will be held from November 10 to 19.

Implemented by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the scheme is expected to benefit 1,97,874 families in Kamrup Metropolitan District. The district administration has urged the cooperation of citizens and fair price shop operators to ensure the smooth and efficient execution of the initiative.

