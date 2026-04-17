Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails new Gecko Discovery

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the discovery of a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus jayadityai, in Tripura, describing it as a proud moment for the state and the Northeast region. Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the finding underscores the region’s rich biodiversity and reflects the growing capabilities of researchers working in the field of wildlife science and conservation. He noted that such discoveries not only add to scientific knowledge but also strengthen the case for sustained ecological preservation efforts in the region. “A proud moment for Assam and the Northeast. The discovery of a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus jayadityai, highlights our rich biodiversity and the growing strength of our researchers,” Sarma said in his post. (ANI)

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