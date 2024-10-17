Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Discussion on Celebration of ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held discussions with senior government officials regarding the week-long celebration for Assamese receiving the classical language status recently by the central government. "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah" will be observed between November 3 and 9 for the coveted status of Assamese language.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, "I chaired an important meeting to chalk out details of 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptaah'. From November 3 to 9, Assam will celebrate the Classical Language Status conferred on Assamese and recollect the indelible contribution of languages in uniting society."

"All colleges, schools, and public offices will join this programme that will commence by expressing our collective gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and to our litterateurs, who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the Assamese language," he added.

The chief minister asserted that many facts about the 2000-year-old Assamese language will be unfurled during the celebration. He added, "Assamese is over 2000 years old; facts such as these need to be reinforced during Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. Along with other online and offline activities in schools, colleges, and public offices, we will also release a booklet explaining the importance of classical language."

He earlier sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the "Bhasa Gourav Saptah" a grand success. (IANS)

