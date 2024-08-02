Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in ‘Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam’ campaign

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, participated in a tree plantation programme under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” as a part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan at the park of Ministers Colony at the Dispur Capital Complex in Guwahati on Thursday.

Speaking about the plantation programme, Sarma said that the Assam government will be planting three crore plants from August 1 to August 20 as a part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan.

“The Assam government has participated in a plantation programme under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ as a part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan. We will be planting 3 crore plants from August 1 to August 20. I believe we will be playing a very important role in protecting the environment through this programme,” the CM said.

Previously, on Wednesday, the CM also addressed a press conference and said that the state government has been gearing up for a grand Jhumur dance performance, which will be performed by 8,000 tea tribe artistes from 800 tea gardens on November 20 in Guwahati.

Talking about last year’s performance, Sarma said that 12,000 artistes performed the Bihu dance at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati last year.

“Last time around 12,000 artists had performed the Bihu dance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. This time we are planning to organize a Jhumur dance performance with 8,000 artistes from 800 tea garden areas of the state on November 20 this year. The performance will be held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati,” the CM said.

Further, he added that a song for the performance has been prepared and recorded and will be released soon. Additionally, Sarma added that the “Amrit Brikshya Andolan” would start across the state from August 1 and continue till August 20. The government during these days aims at planting 3 crore saplings.

The CM also talked about launching the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme and confirmed that at least 20 lakh beneficiaries would be added under the scheme, increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 47 lakh. (ANI)

