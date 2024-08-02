Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 Launched in Lakhimpur with Target to Plant 3 Crore Saplings Across Assam

LAKHIMPUR: In continuation to last year’s achievement, the Amrit Brikshya Andolan -2024 was launched in Lakhimpur district too along with the rest of the state. This year’s initiative sets an ambitious target of planting three crore saplings across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already emphasized the critical role of enthusiastic public participation to ensure the success of this massive environmental campaign, drawing parallel to the previous edition’s achievements. In Lakhimpur district, a total of 13,29,472 seedlings will be planted as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan-2024.

To launch the ambitious environmental campaign in the district, a ceremonial programme was held at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital premises on Thursday. While delivering the welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony, District Development Commissioner Ranjit Swargiyary highlighted the importance of tree plantation and conservation at the backdrop of the increasing trend of climate change and urged all to make Amrit Brikshya Andolan-2024 a success in the district. Speaking at the function, Lakhimpur district unit BJP president, Phanidhar Baruah, appreciated the role of trees in maintaining the environmental balance and appreciated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for initiating the campaign. On the other hand, Principal in charge of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, Dr Chinmoyee Deuri spoke about the role of trees in maintaining a pollution-free environment. As part of the programme, saplings were planted at the premises of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital. The event was attended by Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police Mihirjyoti Gayan, Additional Superintendent of Police Nayan Burman, Additional District Commissioners Kukila Gogoi, Bhaskar Jyoti Borah, Gautam Priyam Mohanta, Dr. Tinkumani Borah, Lakhimpur Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Dev Choudhury, District Additional Commissioners and students along with many dignitaries.

