Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives Second Death Threat in Three Days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has received another death threat, with a person on social media allegedly threatening to kill him if someone paid him Rs 2 crore.

The person, who operated a social media account in the name of Mubarok Ali, claimed in the post that he was a resident of Godaimari in Juria, Nagaon district. The post also carried the slogans “Pakistan zindabad” and “Hindustan murdabad”.

Police have launched an investigation into the threat, with Assam Police sources stating that the person was expected to be taken into custody soon.

The latest threat came three days after another man, identified as Abdul Mutaleb, a resident of Morigaon district, was arrested for issuing a similar death threat to Dr Sarma on social media on Saturday.

Mutaleb had posted a comment on the live-streaming link of Dr Sarma’s Independence Day speech, threatening to kill the Chief Minister for Rs 1 crore. Along with Mutaleb, Bhuragaon Police also arrested his father, brother and another person in connection with the death threat.

Reacting to the latest threat, Dr Sarma said he had received warnings about threats to his life in the past as well. “During the Ashirwad Yatra also, there was a warning. There was an intelligence warning from Delhi that there was a severe threat to my life. In fact, at that point of time, the IB had asked us to stop the Ashirwad Yatra,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that such threats were not new to him and that some people were not satisfied with him. “So I think this is not a new thing. Some people are not satisfied with me. So obviously, I carry some kind of threat. But that’s okay. Our police are capable of giving me security. So I am not worried about that,” he said.

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