Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Progress of Zubeen Khetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tributes to singer Zubeen Garg by lighting a lamp at Zubeen Khetra and reviewed the ongoing progress of the memorial project at Komarkuchi in Sonapur.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the construction work underway at the site and assessed developments in the surrounding areas. He reviewed the progress made under the project and instructed officials to accelerate the next phase of construction activities.

The state government has initiated efforts to develop Zubeen Khetra as a culturally significant memorial and a centre of inspiration for future generations. As part of the first phase of the initiative, the Public Works Department (PWD) had already begun construction of a boundary wall at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore. Authorities also undertook protective measures to prevent soil erosion in the upper slope areas surrounding the site.

Later, during his visit to Morigaon district, the Chief Minister visited the historic Gobha Deoraja Charibhai Deosal Shivathan at Jagiroad, where he offered prayers for the welfare, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

Also Read: Youth begins barefoot run from Numaligarh to Zubeen Khetra