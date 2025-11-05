Youth begins barefoot run from Numaligarh to Zubeen Khetra

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Paying tribute to Zubeen Garg and demanding justice for him, a young man began a barefoot run from Kuruwabahi in Numaligarh to Zubeen Khetra. The youth, named Dipjyoti Das from Kuruwabahi, had long cherished the dream of meeting Zubeen Garg while he was alive. On Tuesday, he planted a Nahor (Mesua ferrea) sapling in the courtyard of Kuruwabahi Sattra Gopal Dev Naamghar and then began his run toward Sonapur’s Zubeen Khetra.

