Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of flood situation in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: As Assam is reeling under flood, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Palashbari in Kamrup district and took stock of the situation. He visited three relief camps, spent time with the flood victims to take note of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the government.

During his visit, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma first paid a visit to the relief camp set up at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College, Palashbari and spent time with 28 flood-affected people took shelter in the camp. He took stock of the distribution of relief materials like safe drinking water, baby food, medicines among the camp inmates. Dr. Sarma also visited No. 1 Satrapara LP School at Nahira under Rampur Educational Block and talked to some 29 inmates temporarily took shelter in the camp. He asked DC Keerthi Jalli to ensure adequate distribution of relief materials to the camp inmates. He also asked the DC to ensure that the needs of the babies and old age people if taken shelter in the camp should be addressed to.

The Chief Minister also visited a relief camp set up at Nahira Guimara High School and interacted with the inmates. It may be noted that there are 236 flood affected people took shelter in the relief camp. He told them that government will take steps to repair or rebuild their houses either damaged or washed away by flood water. He also asked the DC to prepare a list enlisting names of the people whose dwelling houses are either damaged or swept away by flood water to enable the government to do the needful for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

The Chief Minister also spent some moments with the children taking shelter in relief camp. Informing the media people, Dr. Sarma said that government is working in right earnest to find long term solution to the perennial flood in Assam.

MLA Hemanga Thakuria, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and other senior officers were present during Chief Minister’s visit to the flood affected areas.

