Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits spot from where 8-year-old washed away

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the location where an eight-year-old boy was washed away on Thursday night. The Chief Minister interacted with the family members and assured them that all necessary action would be taken. He also asked them to go home and take a rest, asking them to take care of their other child, adding that the NDRF personnel would leave no stone unturned to find the child.

The 8-year-old victim, identified as Avilash Sarkar, had reportedly fallen into a drain after the two-wheeler that his father was driving skidded off on a slippery road. The child was apparently pulled away by the strong current, and despite desperate efforts, the father could not rescue his son. The father informed the Chandmari Police Station, and along with SDRF personnel, a police team arrived at the scene later and joined the father in the search operation. The search continued through the day on Friday, and despite the participation of SDRF, Chandmari police, and local residents in searching the drains in the Milonpur and Jyoti Nagar areas, the boy could not be found for over 40 hours until the time of filing this report.

