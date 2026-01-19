Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Participate in WEF at Davos

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will participate in the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held at Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to January 23. Notably, Dr. Sarma will be the first Assamese Chief Minister to take part in the WEF.

The Chief Minister will depart for Davos on January 19 and stay for four days, during which he will represent Assam at the forum and interact with global industrialists, economists, CEOs of multinational companies, and heads of international institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.

Participation in the World Economic Forum offers states, countries and institutions a unique opportunity to present their economic vision and attract global investors. Following the successful conclusion of the Advantage Assam summit, Dr. Sarma’s presence at WEF is expected to have a significant and positive impact on Assam’s investment climate, economy and industrial growth.

During the five-day summit, Assam will showcase its development-oriented policies, inclusive growth model, digital transformation initiatives and future-ready economic vision. India’s rapid economic growth has already drawn global attention, and the Assam government’s proactive measures toward accelerated development and economic potential have opened new avenues for growth. In this context, Assam’s participation at WEF assumes special significance.

Dr. Sarma will present Assam’s roadmap for development, investment opportunities and industrial progress on the global stage, aiming to strengthen economic partnerships, attract investors, and promote sustainable development and position Assam as a hub of technological innovation.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in over 17 high-level meetings and is expected to sign multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global business leaders. He will take part in at least four panel discussions focusing on future-ready industrial planning, workforce security, travel and tourism as a potential USD 10 trillion destination, and health and healthcare platforms. He will also highlight Assam’s role in India’s rapid economic transformation, industrial advancement and investment success stories.

Overall 50 countries from across the world will participate in the summit. Along with Assam, nine other Indian states have been invited to participate this year, represented by five Chief Ministers and four Union Ministers. With the theme “Spirit of Dialogue”, this edition of WEF is considered a landmark opportunity for Assam to present its projects and ideas to the global community.

