Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes MMUA seed capital in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed seed capital cheques to a total of 36,051 women beneficiaries of Palasbari LAC under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). The cheque distribution programme was held at Palasbari RBHS & MP School playground at Mirza in Kamrup district and witnessed a massive gathering.

Under the MMUA scheme, seed capital has been distributed to 20,65,365 women entrepreneurs across 85 Assembly constituencies in the State, aimed at promoting women-led enterprises and strengthening self-reliance.

After the cheque distribution, the Chief Minister addressed the media and spoke on various development-related issues concerning the region. He highlighted that special attention was being given to reviving South Kamrup’s traditional Eri and Muga silk industries. Dr Sarma stated that the government was actively reviewing measures to improve seed quality and ensure the long-term sustainability of the indigenous silk sector.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the proposed Palasbari township development, stating that planned urban growth would create new opportunities and improve infrastructure in the area.

After the programme, while interacting with the media, the chief minister remarked that Assam had taken more decisive action than Singapore in dealing with the case related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Referring to the Singapore Police’s conclusion that the death was natural, Dr Sarma said that while Singapore authorities termed it a natural death, Assam went a step further by arresting Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta and sending them to jail.

“Singapore could not do what Assam has done. In that sense, Assam has performed better than Singapore. Therefore, we deserve appreciation,” the chief minister said, adding that the Assam police acted firmly and decisively and their efforts should be acknowledged.

