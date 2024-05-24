Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Bezbarua’s house in Sambalpur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sambalpur, had a darshan at the Samleswari temple, and then went to see the Bezbarua House. He garlanded Bezbarua’s statue and held a talk with Dipak Kumar Panda, convenor of Sahityarathi Lakhminath Bezbarua Smriti Rakhya Samittee, Sambalpur.

Union Minister of Education, Skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was also with the Assam Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister wrote in his social media handle, “Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua is one of the most illustrious authors of Assam. From his Sadhana Griha in Sambalpur, he composed some of his most iconic literary works. In many ways, he bridged Assam and Odisha. We have undertaken several efforts to renovate his residence, and works are underway to install his grand statue in Odisha.

Today, I accompanied Shri @dpradhanbjp ji and visited his Baax Griha and Sadhana Griha to offer my respects. To see these humble origins from where he composed writings that inspired generations was truly a memorable experience.”

The Chief Minister further said, “The literary creations of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua transcend boundaries and are a source of inspiration to all.”

The Chief Minister said that there are many similarities between Assam and Odisha. “What Maa Kamakhya is for Assam, Maa Samleswari is for Sambalpur and its adjoining areas,” he said.

Sahityarathi is an iconic figure and is highly respected in Assam. A poem written by him is the anthem of Assam. Sambalpur, where the literary genius spent twenty years of his career, from 1917 to 1937, played a great role in Sahityarathi’s life. So every Assamese has a great love for Sambalpur.

While speaking to Dipak Kumar Panda, he expressed his desire to come to Sambalpur once again. He said that the Bezbarua chair at Gangadhar Meher University will be set up soon. He assured all help in regards to Bezbarua and Sambalpur. With many other issues, Dipak Panda raised the issue of maintaining Bezbarua House, constructed in 1924, provision for its interior, the permanent running of a Guwahati-Ambalpur train, etc.

The Assam Chief Minister went to Sambalpur from Jharsuguda by road and left Sambalpur for Deogarh in a helicopter soon after he finished his visit to Bezbarua’s house.

It’s important to mention here that the government of Assam has given money in two installments for the conservation of Bezbarua House. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allocated the money for a statue of Bezbarua at Sambalpur. The statue is almost ready. It will be installed at the time when conservation work at the Basagriha will be near complete.

