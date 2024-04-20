New train makes travel to Sahityarathi’s Sambalpur house convenient

‘Name train as Sahityarathi Express’

GUWAHATI: Giving due respect to two letters, one from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the other from the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Smriti Raksha Samiti, Indian Railways has introduced a weekly train between Sambalpur and Guwahati to help people willing to visit the Sambalpur house of Xahityarathi Raxaraj Laxminath Bezbaruah.

Lakhmimath Bejbaroah, the doyen of Assamese literature, though born in Assam, was a permanent citizen of Sambalpur, Odisha, during the early 20th century. He created the best of his writings at his Sambalpur home (Sadhana Griha). One of his two houses in Sambalpur is conserved by spending equal amounts on both the government of Odisha and the government of Assam. Conservation work at another house is going on, and forty percent of the work is over. The people of Assam adore Sambalpur, the 'Karmabhumi' of Bezbaruah. They visit Sambalpur regularly but find difficulties as there is not a single direct train from Assam to the western parts of Odisha.

In his letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Smriti Raksha Samiti, an organization committed to carrying forward the legacy of the Doyen of Assamese literature, Late Lakshminath Bezbaruah, has requested a tri-weekly train between Guwahati and Sambalpur in Odisha, the place where the acclaimed littérateur spent the later part of his life in the early 20th century… You are, therefore, requested to introduce a train between Guwahati and Sambalpur, which may be named 'Sahityarathi Express' in memory of this great son of Assam. This kind gesture will benefit the people of Assam, who in turn will remain eternally grateful to the Government of India and Indian Railways.'

On April 12, 2024, the Railway Board sent a letter to East Coast Railway to introduce the Sambalpur-Guwahati train. On April 15, East Coast Railway issued a notification to introduce the Sambalpur-Guwahati Summer Special Express for three months. This train will leave Sambalpur on April 22 and 29 and return to Sambalpur from Guwahati on April 24 and May 1.

The Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Smriti Raksha Samiti is now demanding Indian Railways name the Sambalpur-Guwahati Summer Special Express as the Sahityarathi Express, besides making it a regular train instead of three months.

The Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Smriti Raksha Samiti has expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Railways and the Assam Chief Minister for taking up the demand.

