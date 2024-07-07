Assam: No change in flood situation; Amit Shah takes stock from CM

Six more die in floods; death toll reaches 58

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation in the state has become a cause for concern, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get information regarding the situation. Shah expressed concern and assured the CM of providing all possible assistance to the state in this challenging time.

Six people perished in the floods in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 58.

Meanwhile, there was no change noticed in the flood situation, although the water level in rivers went down slightly following a cessation of rainfall. Ministers were still camping in the districts affected by floods, making assessments and getting a first-hand look at the situation faced by the people there. The CM has directed all district administrations to ensure that enough relief materials and medical help are provided to the flood-affected people. Those found to be very sick should be transferred to the nearest hospitals or medical centres, he stressed.

Following his conversation with the Assam CM, Amit Shah tweeted, "On account of heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with the Assam Chief Minister. The NDRF and SDRF are working on a war footing, providing rescue and relief to the victims. PM Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam."

3535 villages in 29 districts of the state continued to be affected by the ravaging floods. The highest affected villages are in Dhubri district, with 567 villages, followed by Kamrup with 391 and Goalpara with 334, Morigaon with 284, and Nagaon with 207 villages affected till date. Around 24 lakh of the state's population remained affected, with around 53,000 people still taking shelter in relief camps. Rivers flowing above the danger level today are: Brahmaputra (from Neamatighat to Dhubri), Buridihing, Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jiabharali, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak, and Kushiyara.

