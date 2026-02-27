Assam: CM launches DBT under MMJB and Jibon Anuprerana schemes

Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu scheme to benefit students

GUWAHATI: Marking a new chapter in empowering the youth of the state both economically and academically, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today formally launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the “Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Prerana” and “Jibon Anuprerana” schemes at a program held at Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir. He also launched the “Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu” scheme and virtually inaugurated 31 advanced “Udyog 4.0” technology centers across different parts of the state.

It may be noted that with the objective of easing the transition from education to employment, the State Government has launched the “Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Prerana” scheme. Under this initiative, 48,319 fresh graduates from public institutions in Assam will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2,500 per month for 12 months. This support will provide economic relief to young men and women preparing for competitive examinations or pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.

Moreover, to promote intellectual excellence in the state, financial grants have been extended to 212 research scholars under the “Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Anuprerana” scheme, including 13 Divyang (specially abled) researchers. Through Direct Benefit Transfer, general research scholars have received one-time assistance of Rs. 25,000, while Divyang scholars have been granted Rs. 40,000.

To prevent dropouts in higher education, the State Government has also implemented the “Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu” scheme from today. A total of 47,395 first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from families with an annual income below Rs. 5 lakh will benefit under this scheme. Undergraduates will receive Rs. 1,000 per month and postgraduate students Rs. 2,000 per month for 10 months in an academic year. It may be noted that earlier, over 2.5 lakh girl students had benefited under the “Nijut Moina” scheme.

Further, to equip the youth with world-class skills, 31 state-of-the-art technology centres have been inaugurated today in 17 ITIs and 14 polytechnics in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited. These centers will offer courses on advanced manufacturing technology, automation, and digital design. The government aims to complete 24 more such centres by June this year.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment and preventing dropouts due to financial hardship, he stated that just as the “Nijut Moina” scheme supports girl students, the “Nijut Babu” scheme has now been introduced for boys. Under this initiative, undergraduates will receive free admission and Rs. 1,000 per month for 10 months, while postgraduate students will receive Rs. 2,000 per month. Moreover, under the “Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Anuprerana” scheme, students will receive Rs. 2,500 per month as stipend support, along with one-time grants of Rs. 25,000 for general researchers and Rs. 40,000 for Divyang researchers, a press release said.

