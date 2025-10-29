Assam Set to Empower Students With New Jibon Prerana and Jibon Anuprerana Scheme

Guwahati : In a major step towards nurturing education and research , the Assam Government is preparing to launch two visionary initiatives Jibon Prerana and Jibon Anuprerana designed to uplift and empower lakhs of students across the state.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting to review the schemes’ progress and directed officials to ensure their rollout at the earliest. The initiatives are aimed at providing both financial assistance and motivational support to students and young researchers, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence and innovative research.