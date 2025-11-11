Assam CM launches scheme to provide dal, sugar and salt at subsidized rates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a new scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra to provide Masur Dal, sugar and salt to families covered under the National Food Security Act at prices lower than the market rate. Simultaneous meetings were held at around 33,000 Fair Price Shops across Assam, with live broadcast of the main event.

Under the scheme, nearly 70 lakh families, covering around 2.45 crore beneficiaries, will benefit. Each ration card holder family can buy one kilogram of Masur Dal at Rs. 69, sugar at Rs. 38 and salt at Rs. 10 per month in November and December 2025. From January 2026, the total cost will be reduced to Rs. 100.

The Chief Minister said the initiative fulfilled another government promise aimed at easing the burden on poor families. He highlighted various welfare measures, including the Orunodoi scheme, LPG subsidies, healthcare under Ayushman Bharat and free education for students from ration card holder families.

