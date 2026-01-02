Assam CM: Launchpad set up in 5 years boosted people’s confidence in development

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the shift from an ‘agitating state’ to a ‘state with the fastest economic growth’ is the major achievement of the Assam government in the past five years. This growth mirrors the all-round development of the state, he said.

Interacting with the media on the first day of 2026 at Koinadhora here, the Chief Minister said, “In the past five years, we’ve set up a launchpad for overall development of the state. We’re now proceeding towards the development of world-class infrastructure in the state. Our past works on the infrastructure and development front have built a confidence among the people of the state that Assam also can make things happen like other developed states of the nation.”

The Chief Minister said that the RBI according Assam the status of fastest-growing economy has given a genuine impression among investors about the state’s stability. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has included the tale of Assam’s economic growth in the country’s development narrative at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos. The Prime Minister asked me to represent Assam at the Forum where top CEOs, policymakers, investors and others of the world deliberate. I’ll try my best for a better deal for Assam on the investment front at the summit,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that there were massive achievements in infrastructure, industrialization, agro-products, improved power generation, etc., in the state in the past five years. Apart from these, the government has to its credit the ensuring of World Heritage Status to Charaideo Maidam, Classical Language status to Assamese, an agreement reached with the British Museum to bring Vrindavani Bastra to Assam for a period of time, etc. Improved law and order in the state, an increase in the conviction rate, the decline in the crime rate, etc., are significant achievements in the past years.

New Year sops

l Babu Asoni, in the line of Nijut Moina Asoni, for degree and master’s degree boy students. Under this scheme a postgraduate student will get Rs 2,000 and a degree student will get Rs 1,000 per month. The annual family incomes of such students should not be above Rs 4 lakh.

l Financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to each Udasin Bhakat of xatras.

l Enhancement of the pension for senior citizens to Rs 400 from Rs 250 per month.

l The government will hand over Rs 2.90 crore earned as state GST from Zubeen Garg’s film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to Kalaguru Foundation.

l The government will pay Rs 8,000 to each Orunodoi beneficiary on February 20. Of this amount, Rs 5,000 is the advanced payment of Orunodoi for four months, and the remaining Rs 3,000 is a gift for the Bihu.

l The Gohpur-Numaligarh underground tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra will be a road-cum-railway track. The revised estimated cost of the project is Rs 20,000 crore.

l The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail line in February.

l An air city will be set up on around 60 acres of land near the Borjhar airport.

l An elevated corridor from the airport to the Jalukbari point is under consideration.

l The existing Gauhati Medical College and Hospital will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. An MoU has been finalized with the ADB for funding.

l A proton therapy machine costing Rs 500 crore will be installed in Guwahati for cancer treatment. It will be the first of its kind in any state government hospital in the country.

