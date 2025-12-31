Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new campus of Bhattadev University

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the new campus of Bhattadev University at Medhikuchi, marking a significant milestone in the state's higher education sector. The university campus has been developed under a project worth Rs 52.99 crore and spread across 120 bighas of land.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, and Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, along with senior officials and local representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that Bhattadev University was being envisioned as a 'Global Smart University,' with a strong focus on technology-driven education, research, and innovation.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the transformative role of digital technology in Assam's future. He stated that within the next few years, the state would witness rapid technological advancement. "Through digital platforms, a professor will be able to teach students across every corner of Assam from a single location," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the scope of telemedicine, Sarma added, "A doctor sitting in America will be able to treat a patient in Assam," underlining the government's vision of integrating technology into education and healthcare.

