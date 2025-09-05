Assam: CM orders satellite survey of drains after child’s death

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a satellite survey of all open manholes and uncovered drains across Guwahati and initiate immediate remedial measures, following the tragic death of a three-year-old boy in the city. The Chief Minister also flagged the growing menace of manhole cover thefts, warning that “in Guwahati, the covers are stolen just after being installed, risking the safety of the public. Collectively, we will have to resolve this issue.”

The directive came after minor fell into an uncovered, under-construction drain outside his residence in Arya Nagar on Wednesday evening, leading to his death. “We will take remedial measures. The problem has worsened due to frequent theft of concrete slabs, which has become a menace,” Dr. Sarma said while addressing the issue in Dhekiajuli.

The tragedy was compounded hours later when an elderly man, Fuljeet Sharma, sustained severe leg injuries after falling into an unprotected drain in Kahilipara late Wednesday night. The stretch, meant for pedestrians, had been left dangerously exposed without barricades or warning signs.

These back-to-back incidents have sparked outrage, putting the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) under fire for alleged negligence in ensuring safety at construction sites. Grieving families and angry residents have demanded strict accountability from civic authorities and contractors.

“This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence,” a local resident said, pointing out that open drains have repeatedly claimed lives in Guwahati despite repeated promises of safety measures.

