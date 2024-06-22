Assam CM Praises GMCH For Successful Kidney Transplant, IVF Achievements

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for making significant inroads in organ transplant procedures and the special initiatives undertaken in the kidney donation process.
After recently assuming charge of the health ministry, the Assam CM addressed a press briefing where he underscored the relentless efforts and notable breakthroughs achieved by the hospital, particularly in cases related to kidney transplants and IVF treatments.
He said that the general awareness about organ donation is lacking among the people, as a result of which, the number of donations is less.
On the other hand, CM Sarma said that the GMCH has achieved a notable success in kidney transplants.
CM Sarma further informed that on July 8, the family of a patient named Parag Jyoti Gogoi who passed away due to brain death donated his kidneys, giving new life to two patients.
The kidneys of the deceased person were transplanted to Amar Basfor (38) and Pallab Jyoti Das (21) and both the patients are currently in good health, he added.
This marks the first attempt of this sort at the GMCH and in the entire northeastern region and it also proves that kidney transplants can be performed successfully using organs donated by a brain death patient.
CM Sarma urged families willing to donate organs of brain-dead relatives to contact GMCH authorities.
Furthermore, Assam CM assured that liver transplant will become fully operational after the construction of the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) is completed.
He then went on to share the story of a childless couple who became parents through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.
CM Sarma also congratulated the doctors and staff who were behind these commendable achievements.
It is worth mentioning that a total of 36 women have been provided treatment so far in the new IVF center at GMCH.
Out of these, eight women have become pregnant while one woman has successfully given birth through a Caesarean section surgery.
The health condition of both the mother and the child are stable. It may be noted that the cost of IVF treatment at the GMCH ranges from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000.
