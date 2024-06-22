Assam CM Praises GMCH For Successful Kidney Transplant, IVF Achievements

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for making significant inroads in organ transplant procedures and the special initiatives undertaken in the kidney donation process.

After recently assuming charge of the health ministry, the Assam CM addressed a press briefing where he underscored the relentless efforts and notable breakthroughs achieved by the hospital, particularly in cases related to kidney transplants and IVF treatments.

He said that the general awareness about organ donation is lacking among the people, as a result of which, the number of donations is less.

On the other hand, CM Sarma said that the GMCH has achieved a notable success in kidney transplants.