Assam: Contraband Ganja Recovered From Sootea

Sootea: A large consignment of contraband has been recovered from the Itakhola region of Sootea. This development came after the local police raided the residence of a suspected peddler.

Sootea police and Itakhola police raided the residence of a suspected narcotics peddler. During this raid, a total of 8 kgs of contraband ganja was recovered from the residence. The peddler and smuggler was identified as Anil Pathak and the raid was carried out in the Ahubari locality of Itakhola. The police team managed to apprehend Anil Pathak during the operation. Necessary legal action has been undertaken against Anil Pathak as he was being interrogated by the police regarding the contraband recovered from his residence.

Earlier, in a significant crackdown, Government Railway Police (GRP) seized over 10 kilograms of ganja from Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday night. Acting on tip-off GRP launched a detailed search operation. This resulted in the arrest of three individuals including juveniles for attempting to smuggle the illicit substance.

The operation targeted the train, Tripura Sundari Express. Officers received intelligence about the presence of contraband on the train. Prompting immediate action. During the search, 15 packets of suspected ganja were discovered concealed among passengers' belongings. The total weight of seized contraband was found to be 10.228 kilograms.

The arrested individuals are now under investigation. Authorities are working to uncover further links and networks involved in smuggling operations. This seizure marks the continuation of efforts by GRP to clamp down on drug trafficking through railway networks.

This recent operation follows a similar bust last month on the same train. GRP seized a substantial quantity of ganja from two individuals. In that incident. Around seven packets of ganja weighing a total of 89.100 kilograms were confiscated. Earlier investigation revealed that individuals were travelling from Agartala. Tripura to Bihar indicates a broader smuggling route involving this train.