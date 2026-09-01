Assam CM pushes for cooperative expansion in state’s dairy sector

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the State’s dairy sector and directed the Directorate of Dairy Development to take measures to increase milk production, expand the cooperative network, enhance processing capacity and strengthen the dairy value chain. The meeting reviewed milk production, demand and the district-wise milk base, besides the status of Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS), implementation of the Rs 5 subsidy scheme and gaps in beneficiary coverage.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Assam currently produces 33.53 lakh litres of milk per day, with annual production at 12,240 lakh litres. The State has 2,006 organised DCS, of which 1,032 are registered. Existing milk processing capacity stands at 4.95 lakh litres per day, while another 4.20 lakh litres per day of capacity is being developed.

Upcoming processing facilities are located at Bajali, Kaliapani in Jorhat, Lahowal in Dibrugarh, Rangajan Gaon in Dhemaji, Jamugurihat in Sonitpur and Rani in Kamrup district.

Sarma directed officials to organise a day-long brainstorming session involving the Veterinary and Cooperative departments, milk processors and dairy farmers. The session will examine the subsidy framework, identify high milk-producing areas, promote traditional milk-producing pockets, assess a hub-and-spoke model for collection and processing, address infrastructure gaps and establish DCS in every village.

He also directed the immediate filling of vacant posts in the Dairy Directorate through direct recruitment and promotion and ordered a comprehensive livestock survey for evidence-based planning. Sarma stressed the conservation and promotion of the Lakhimi breed through women-led DCS and called for greater participation of women, wider cooperative coverage, improved procurement and enhanced processing infrastructure.

Minister Nilima Devi, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota and senior officials of the Veterinary and Dairy Development departments attended the meeting.

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