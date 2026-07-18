Assam Govt Targets 400 Dairy Cooperative Societies Under SASCI by Sept

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has directed all district commissioners concerned to take a lead role in the formation and registration of 400 Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) by September 30, 2026, as part of the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) Guidelines, 2026-27.

In a communication issued by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, the government said the target is linked to the state's performance under the SASCI framework and must be achieved during the period from April 1 to September 30, 2026.

The department noted that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a review meeting held on July 14, 2026, directed the department to involve all district commissioners in accelerating the formation and registration of dairy cooperative societies across the state.

District Commissioners have been asked to extend all necessary support to the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) and the East Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (EAMUL) to ensure the target is achieved within the stipulated deadline.

The government has also instructed District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officers, Dairy Development Officers, and Assistant Dairy Development Officers to actively participate in the process.

District-wise DCS targets are 75 in Nagaon, 41 in Morigaon, 30 in Kamrup, 30 in Jorhat, 28 in Golaghat, 22 each in Sonitpur and Darrang, 19 in Dhemaji, 15 in Hojai, 13 in Lakhimpur, 10 each in Karbi Anglong, Tamulpur, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar, 9 each in Barpeta and West Karbi Anglong, 8 each in Baksa, Nalbari and Udalguri, 7 each in Chirang and Kamrup (M), 6 in Bajali, 2 in Bongaigaon, and 1 in Goalpara.

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