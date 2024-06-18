Assam: CM reviews GMCH’s new mother & child wing construction in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive review of the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) premises on Monday, focusing on the ongoing construction of the new Mother & Child Hospital wing. The project, valued at Rs. 375 crore, aims to enhance the hospital’s capacity to address maternal and paediatric medical cases.

Dr. Sarma inspected the construction site to assess the progress and understand the facility’s floor plan. During a media interaction, he emphasized the necessity of a specialized wing for maternal and paediatric care due to the growing patient numbers at GMCH. He stated, “The Mother & Child Hospital, once operational, will significantly boost GMCH’s ability to efficiently manage these medical cases.”

The Chief Minister noted that approximately 70% of the construction has been completed, with the remaining 30% expected to be finished by April 2025.

Following the site visit, Dr. Sarma chaired a meeting with senior health department officials and GMCH authorities. The meeting addressed critical issues, including filling vacant faculty positions, recruiting additional staff, and expanding the hospital’s capacity.

Highlighting the contributions of GMCH’s specialized centres, Dr. Sarma said, “The State Cancer Institute and the Cardiothoracic & Neuroscience Centre at GMCH have played a pivotal role in making modern healthcare services affordable and accessible.”

Dr. Sarma also outlined future plans for GMCH’s infrastructure. “As GMCH’s various departments, including super-specialty ones, receive dedicated buildings, the main building will eventually house only three departments: Surgery, Orthopedics, and Medicine,” he said. This reorganization is expected to streamline services and improve patient care.

The visit underscored the state government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services. The new Mother & Child Hospital wing is a significant step towards meeting the healthcare needs of Assam’s growing population, providing specialized care, and ensuring better health outcomes for mothers and children.

The Chief Minister’s review and subsequent meeting highlight a proactive approach to healthcare development, promising a more efficient and capable medical college and hospital in the near future.

