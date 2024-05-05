Assam: GMCH treated more than 11 lakh patients last year

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials at GMCH mentioned that the hospital had seen the footfall of 9,97,636 patients in the OPDs and 1,13,367 patients in the IPDs last financial year.

In the first quarter of FY 2023–24, the number of OPD patients was 2,48,066, and 27,231 patients had IPD. In the second quarter, OPD patients increased to 2,77,927, compared with 28,876 IPD patients.

In the third quarter, the number of OPD patients was 2,43,945, while the number of IPD patients was 29,529. From January to March 2024, the hospital saw 2,27,688 OPD patients and 27,731 patients with IPD.

Also Read: World Health Day celebrated by Department of Community Medicine GMCH (sentinelassam.com)