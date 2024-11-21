Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Progress Of Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati’s Paschim Boragaon to evaluate the progress of the construction of “Swahid Smarak Kshetra" on Wednesday. The “Swahid Smarak Kshetra," a shrine to honour the 855 martyrs who got martyred in the Assam Movement from 1979 to 1985, is expected to be accessible by early next year.
During his visit to the memorial construction site, he stated, "The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, once completed, will be a pilgrimage to honour the sacrifice of men and women who laid down their lives during the Assam Agitation. The complex will have one of the tallest towers and feature busts of all Veer Swahids.”
While 90% of the construction has been completed, there is still some additional work left, which includes the light and sound system installation and the construction of the auditorium. This will enhance the aesthetic appeal and increase visitors convenience.
The complex will feature a meditation hall and a gallery that will showcase the photographs attributed to the Assam Movement, and the visitors will also be able to enjoy various ethnic cuisines.
He also added the 225-foot memorial to emblematize the benevolence and sacrifice of the martyrs of the Assam Movement. In contrast, he said that only 150 out of 855 photographs of martyrs were acquired for the installation of the statue, with an effort to collect the remaining photographs. He also noted that additional funding may be necessary for the completion of light and sound system installation and construction of the auditorium.
The construction of the memorial commenced in December 2020, with the foundation stone laid by then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.
Notably, the Assam Movement was led by the All Assam Students’ Union against illegal immigration in Assam. It terminated with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.