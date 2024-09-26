Assam: CM Sarma distributes free hearing aids to 200 financially disadvantaged individuals

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended a free hearing aid distribution camp organized by the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, at the Assam Water Centre in Basistha. A total of 200 financially disadvantaged individuals, including children with hearing impairments from Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Morigaon, and Nalbari districts, received free hearing aids.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma remarked that the distribution of hearing aids marks the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Upadhyaya, who championed the upliftment of society's most marginalized individuals through his concept of Antyodaya. CM Sarma underscored that true societal progress is achievable only when each individual is empowered, a principle central to Pandit Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism.

CM Sarma highlighted that an estimated 3.40 crore children worldwide are currently affected by hearing impairment, while approximately 30% of individuals over the age of 60 have experienced a loss of hearing ability. Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), he noted that around 6.30 crore people in India are dealing with significant hearing impairments.

CM Sarma mentioned that the Deendayal Sravana Foundation, established in 2018, has committed itself to the goal of creating a hearing impairment-free India by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed nation, stated a press release.

