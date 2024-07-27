NHM Assam Signs MoUs with Oil India and NRL for Healthcare Initiatives in Presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Oil India Rural Development Society, Duliajan, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan today.

It may be noted that under the MoUs, financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 crore each will be provided as a part of the CSR fund for the procurement of hemodialysis machines to treat advanced kidney failure patients. The new Hemo dialysis machines will be installed in dialysis centres to cater to the needs of patients. The aim of the MoU is to facilitate the availability of dialysis machines and reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for patients currently undergoing treatment for nephrological ailments.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam, through the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, is providing free hemolysis services in 41 dialysis centres with 277 HD machines established in public health institutes such as medical colleges, district hospitals, and community health centres. Moreover, considering the increasing demand, dialysis services are to be expanded to 37 new hospitals with 150 hemodialysis machines across the state.

Commissioner and Secretary Health and Family Welfare Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Mission Director NHM Assam Dr. M.S. Lakshmi Priya, MD NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, CGM NRL Kajal Saikia, President Oil India Rural Development Society Bhairab Bhuyan, CGM Administration Pipeline Headquarters Arunjyoti Baruah, and other senior officers of the Government of Assam, NRL, and OIL were present on the occasion, a press release said.

