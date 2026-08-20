Assam CM Sarma inaugurates Rs 81.2-crore integrated Kamrup-M DC office in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner’s Office Building of Kamrup Metropolitan district at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

Built at a cost of Rs 81.20 crore over around 12,700 square metres, the three-storeyed building was designed to accommodate two additional floors in the future. It also has a 350-kilowatt solar power system, with provision for an additional 100 kilowatts.

Sarma said the earlier DC office at Panbazar had been small and was temporarily shifted to Hengrabari to facilitate development of the Brahmaputra riverfront. He said the new facility would support a more organised, efficient and citizen-centric administrative system.

The Chief Minister said administrative reforms had delegated several functions from the Secretariat to District Commissioners, Chief Engineers and Directorates, reducing the average number of daily visitors to the Secretariat from around 5,000-6,000 to 600-700.

He said the government was taking further steps to empower District Commissioners and Co-District Offices and reduce pending files and cases. Sarma also announced plans to establish registration centres at different locations in Guwahati for land, flats and other properties.

He urged officials to ensure timely delivery of services and called for the development of integrated office complexes housing district-level departments in the next phase. Sarma also advised authorities to conserve the water body adjacent to the new office complex.

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