Assam: CM Sarma issues veiled threat to tea garden owners

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a veiled threat to tea garden owners, the Assam government told them that if they don't cooperate with the government in the process of transfer of labour line lands to the government, it would have to redefine the government-tea garden owner relationship.

The Chief Minister said that it came to the notice of the government that the owners of some tea gardens have been putting impediments in the process initiated to transfer the gardens' labour line lands to the government to provide land pattas to tea workers. "If any garden puts impediments in the land transfer process by moving the court or otherwise, the government will be compelled to withdraw incentives given to it. The government yearly spends around Rs 150 crore in the form of incentives to tea gardens. I hope tea garden owners will cooperate with the government in the process of land transfer," the Chief Minister said.

According to sources, a section of tea gardens has been trying to put hurdles in the land transfer process on the pretext of mortgaging tea garden lands for bank loans. The transfer of lands from the ATCL gardens is almost complete.

