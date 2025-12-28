State Health Minister launches Swasthaban Shramik Yojana for tea garden communities

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major step to strengthen the health infrastructure for the tea tribal community, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal officially launched the state-level pilot project of the Swasthaban Shramik Yojana at Jutlibari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide universal, high-quality medical services to the tea garden population, which accounts for nearly 20% of the state’s total population.

Approved in the 2025-26 State Budget, the scheme is being piloted across 20 selected tea gardens, including Moran, Sessa, and Ghagrajan. Its primary goal is to address the high prevalence of both communicable and non-communicable diseases in these communities. Health studies indicate that tea garden workers are particularly vulnerable to anemia, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, and leprosy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister Singhal emphasized that the tea industry is the backbone of Assam’s economy and that ensuring the “comprehensive well-being” of its workers is a government priority. The programme introduces a structured screening process in which ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door visits to fill Community-Based Assessment (C-Bac) forms, while Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) will provide on-site diagnostics and treatment.

A unique feature of the scheme is the appointment of “Women’s Health and Wellness Ambassadors” from within the tea gardens to lead awareness campaigns. In addition, “Health Choupals” will be established to counsel workers on preventing early tobacco and alcohol use, which often begins before the age of 25 in these areas. The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams will also ensure full health coverage for children and adolescents, addressing issues of malnutrition and developmental delays.

The launch of the Swasthaban Shramik Yojana represents a significant step toward improving the health and well-being of Assam’s tea garden communities and ensuring sustainable development in the sector.

