Assam CM Sarma pays tribute to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi at his memorial

GUWAHATI: After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today began his first official programme with a visit to Nabagraha Shantisthal at Silpukhuri in Guwahati. He lit ceremonial lamps and laid floral wreaths at the statue and memorial of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and paid his solemn tributes.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma described Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi as the architect of modern Assam. He said Lokpriya Bordoloi dedicated his entire life to safeguarding and developing Assam.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to the twin goals of protection and development. Referring to Lokpriya Bordoloi’s role before and after India’s Independence, Dr. Sarma said he worked tirelessly for the welfare and advancement of Assam and the Assamese people.

Dr. Sarma said the present State Government would formally begin its work from today. Before starting official responsibilities, the government visited Bordoloi’s memorial to seek his blessings and pay homage to him.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue to work tirelessly to ensure security for the people of Assam and sustained development of the State. He added that the government would speak through its work and people would witness its commitment through action.

Dr. Sarma also lit ceremonial lamps and offered floral tributes at the memorial of Surabala Bordoloi, wife of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. He paid his deep respects to her.

Ministers of the Assam Government Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog and Charan Boro, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Pradyut Bordoloi, Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Vijay Kumar Gupta, distinguished persons and senior officials were present on the occasion.

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