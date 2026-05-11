State BJP President Dillip Saikia hails Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s re-election as BJPLP leader

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP President Dilip Saikia conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on being re-elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party. He further expressed confidence that under Dr Sarma’s leadership, Assam’s journey toward comprehensive development and prosperity would become even stronger and more dynamic over the next five years.

Referring to the historic mandate of 102 seats secured by the NDA alliance, Dilip Saikia thanked the people of Assam for once again entrusting the BJP-led government with the opportunity to serve the state and continue the development journey initiated in 2016. The State BJP President also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi; BJP National President Nitin Nabin; Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; and the entire national leadership for their guidance and support in strengthening Assam under the vision of “Ashtalakshmi” and ensuring the formation of the NDA government in Assam for a third consecutive term.

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