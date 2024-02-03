Assam: CM Sarma Reviews Arrangements Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

GUWAHATI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out a review today to ensure that the arrangements for tomorrow's grand event at Guwahati's Khanapara are in place.

This comes just ahead of PM Modi's arrival later today, at around 7:30 pm.

Accompanied by Assam DGP GP Singh and other top brass of the police, the Assam CM paid a visit to the venue at the Veterinary College Grounds at Khanapara to conduct a routine inspection.