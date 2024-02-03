Assam: CM Sarma Reviews Arrangements Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

GUWAHATI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out a review today to ensure that the arrangements for tomorrow's grand event at Guwahati's Khanapara are in place.
This comes just ahead of PM Modi's arrival later today, at around 7:30 pm.
Accompanied by Assam DGP GP Singh and other top brass of the police, the Assam CM paid a visit to the venue at the Veterinary College Grounds at Khanapara to conduct a routine inspection.
CM Sarma took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the pictures of his visit to the venue today.
The Veterinary College Grounds at Khanapara will host PM Modi for a major event tomorrow, where he will launch several mega development projects.
The Assam CM's post on X said,"In just a few hours, Assam is all set to welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."
It is to be noted that PM Modi is scheduled to land in Guwahati later today at around 7:30 pm. Upon his arrival, the PM will be headed to the State Guest House at Koinadhora, where he is also likely to convene a meeting with BJP leaders of Assam.
Meanwhile, tomorrow's mega-event at Khanapara is slated to commence at around 11:30 am and it will witness PM Modi lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.
Some of the key projects set to be launched by PM Modi tomorrow include the Rs 489-crore Kamakhya Access Corridor, the Rs 358-crore six-lane road from the New Airport Terminal to Dharapur via Garal and the Rs 3,444-crore road and bridge projects under Asom Mala Phase II.
Besides these, it will also include the Rs 3,250-crore project to give a new look to the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital), the Rs 578-crore Karimganj Medical College, and a Rs 279-crore unity mall at Betkuchi alongside the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati, among others.