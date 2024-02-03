Assam: Man Brutally Assaults Brother To Death

LAKHIMPUR: In a gruesome incident, 36-year-old Sadananda Bora, nicknamed 'Pitau' met a tragic end to his life on January 24 at around 9 pm.
His own brother going by the name of Ratul Bora has allegedly beaten him to death in a brutal manner with a piece of wood, that too in their own house.
The despicable incident, that occurred at Akhoifutia village in Dhakuakhana in Assam's Lakhimpur district, has sent shockwaves around its residents.
The horrific murder happened when the culprit called the victim to his residence under the pretext of a personal matter. However, things shockingly took a horrific turn when Ratul attacked his own brother Sadananda, smashing him on his head and neck with a piece of wood.
Sadananda Bora sustained severe injuries and he was immediately rushed to Dibrugarh Medical College, where he battled for his life for a week.
However, the victim could not make it till the end as he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, February 1, while his treatment was going on.
The local authorities were informed about this horrendous crime, following which the Ghilamora Police swiftly launched a probe into the matter.
The victim's family, devastated by this dreadful act, registered an FIR, seeking justice for the death of Sadananda Bora.
The police team, led by the officer-in-charge of Ghilamara police station, is actively investigating the case. They are currently gathering evidence and conducting interrogations.
According to reports, the perpetrator along his spouse Bon Bora, are currently absconding, thereby complicating the ongoing investigations.
The community of Akhaifutia village has been traumatized and is in a state of mourning as they come to terms with the tragedy inflicted within the close kin of the Bora family.
The community is keenly awaiting justice to be served and are hoping for their arrest at the earliest, so that they are prosecuted for the horrible crime that has shaken Dhakuakhana to its core.