Assam: Man Brutally Assaults Brother To Death

LAKHIMPUR: In a gruesome incident, 36-year-old Sadananda Bora, nicknamed 'Pitau' met a tragic end to his life on January 24 at around 9 pm.

His own brother going by the name of Ratul Bora has allegedly beaten him to death in a brutal manner with a piece of wood, that too in their own house.

The despicable incident, that occurred at Akhoifutia village in Dhakuakhana in Assam's Lakhimpur district, has sent shockwaves around its residents.