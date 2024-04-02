Assam: CM SVC registers Disproportionate assets case against Excise Department secretary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Monday registered a case of Disproportionate assets (DA) against Excise Department Secretary IAS officer Indreswar Kalita on Monday. Case number 2/24 was registered against him for having assets beyond his known sources of income.

Sleuths from the CM SVC had earlier conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and also raided Nirvana Apartment in Sundarpur. He has been alleged to own several properties in the Beltola and Bhetapara localities of the city.

