Assam MPLAD Scam: Startling Facts Revealed As CM's SVC Grills Sukanya Borah

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of events, suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah was interrogated by the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday inside the jail premises, as per reports.
Preliminary reports suggest that suspended civil servant Sukanya Borah, who is being grilled over her involvement in the Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam, disclosed many sensitive information to the CM's SVC.
According to reports, Borah revealed the names of three ACS officers over their alleged connection to the MPLAD scam.
Sarmistha Sharma, Munindra Borah, and Hemanta Kumar Dutta are the names of the ACS officers divulged by her, sources informed.
Further reports indicated towards the prospect of the three ACS officers getting summoned and undergoing interrogation. The trio were earlier suspended after their names cropped up in the scam.
It is to be noted that Sukanya Borah, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives.
Reportedly, it has been alleged that Sukanya has amassed a massive fortune, owning huge property in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, North Guwahati, among others.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive charge-sheet for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23 was submitted by the CM’s SVC to the Special Court, Assam a few days back in a high-profile corruption case involving Sukanya Bora and 14 others.
This move comes in the wake of thorough investigation conducted after startling revelations surfaced in a report published last year on February 3, 2023, in the Assamese Daily.
The chargesheet has been registered as Vigilance Police Station Case No. 05/2024 and it lists offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, Assam Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management Act 2005, and Assam Public Procurement Act 2017.
The accused, including Sukanya Bora, has been charged with criminal misconduct, corruption, and abuse of their positions as public servants.