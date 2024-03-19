Assam MPLAD Scam: Startling Facts Revealed As CM's SVC Grills Sukanya Borah

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of events, suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah was interrogated by the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday inside the jail premises, as per reports.

Preliminary reports suggest that suspended civil servant Sukanya Borah, who is being grilled over her involvement in the Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam, disclosed many sensitive information to the CM's SVC.

According to reports, Borah revealed the names of three ACS officers over their alleged connection to the MPLAD scam.

Sarmistha Sharma, Munindra Borah, and Hemanta Kumar Dutta are the names of the ACS officers divulged by her, sources informed.